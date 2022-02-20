comscore Speedskating coach Ryan Shimabukuro’s journey has taken him from Hawaii to the Winter Olympics | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Speedskating coach Ryan Shimabukuro’s journey has taken him from Hawaii to the Winter Olympics

  • By Curtis Murayama cmurayama@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:56 a.m.
  • ASSOCIATED PRESS Erin Jackson of the United States holds up an American flag with coach Ryan Shimabukuro after winning the gold medal in the speedskating women’s 500-meter race on Feb. 13.

  • ASSOCIATED PRESS Erin Jackson of the United States hugs coach Ryan Shimabukuro after winning the gold medal in the speedskating women’s 500-meter race at the 2022 Winter Olympics on Feb. 13.

  • PAUL BERMAN PHOTO / COURTESY RYAN SHIMABUKURO Ryan Shimabukuro competed at the Olympic Trials in 1998.

  • STAR-ADVERTISER / 1989 Ryan Shimabukuro practiced on the ice in Hawaii in 1989.

  • ASSOCIATED PRESS Ryan Shimabukuro is pictured with speedskater Shani Davis at the World Single Distances Speed Skating Championships in the Netherlands in 2012.

  • ASSOCIATED PRESS Miho Takagi of Japan hugs U.S. coach Ryan Shimabukuro after she set an Olympic record and won the gold medal during the women’s speedskating 1,000-meter finals on Thursday.

  • ASSOCIATED PRESS Erin Jackson of the United States reacts with coach Ryan Shimabukuro after winning the gold medal in the speedskating women’s 500-meter race at the 2022 Winter Olympics on Feb. 13 in Beijing.

  • ASSOCIATED PRESS Erin Jackson of the United States holds up an American flag with coach Ryan Shimabukuro after winning the gold medal in the speedskating women’s 500-meter race at the 2022 Winter Olympics.

Ryan Shimabukuro, in his 24th year of coaching, returned as the head coach of the U.S. speedskating team after a disappointing 2018 Games and resurrected the program, with the squad earning three individual medals, including a history-making gold by Erin Jackson. Read more

