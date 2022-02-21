comscore Hawaii bills attempt to clarify status of support animals | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Hawaii bills attempt to clarify status of support animals

  • By Linsey Dower ldower@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Two very different bills regarding privileges for serv­ice and emotional support animals were introduced in the Legislature. Read more

Previous Story
Hawaii Real Estate Sales: January 10 – January 14, 2022

Scroll Up