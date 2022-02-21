comscore Gov. David Ige nominates 5 to state Land Board | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Gov. David Ige nominates 5 to state Land Board

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 10:41 p.m.

Gov. David Ige announced his five nominees to the state Board of Land and Natural Resources, three of whom are currently serving on the panel. Read more

Previous Story
Hawaii Real Estate Sales: January 10 – January 14, 2022

Scroll Up