comscore Public unable to monitor calls for Honolulu police, fire and Emergency Medical Services | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Public unable to monitor calls for Honolulu police, fire and Emergency Medical Services

  • By Peter Boylan pboylan@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:18 p.m.

The public’s ability to monitor the radio communications of taxpayer-funded first respon­ders ended Tuesday when the Honolulu Police Department encrypted its channels and replaced them with periodic email updates available only to the news media. Read more

Previous Story
Hawaii Real Estate Sales: January 10 – January 14, 2022

Scroll Up