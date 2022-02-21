comscore U.S. Rep. Kai Kahele would face uncertain path in governor’s race | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

U.S. Rep. Kai Kahele would face uncertain path in governor’s race

  • By Dan Nakaso dnakaso@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:25 p.m.
  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM U.S. Rep. Kai Kahele is shown during a Feb. 11 news conference at the state Capitol.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

    U.S. Rep. Kai Kahele is shown during a Feb. 11 news conference at the state Capitol.

  • JAMM AQUINO / DEC. 21 U.S. Rep. Kai Kahele is a member of the House Armed Services Committee, which has oversight of the U.S. military. Kahele speaks during a groundbreaking ceremony for the ALOHA VA multispecialty clinic in Kalaeloa.

    JAMM AQUINO / DEC. 21

    U.S. Rep. Kai Kahele is a member of the House Armed Services Committee, which has oversight of the U.S. military. Kahele speaks during a groundbreaking ceremony for the ALOHA VA multispecialty clinic in Kalaeloa.

Washington, D.C., is not in the future for the family of first-term U.S. Rep. Kai Kahele, but he faces an uncertain path if he decides to run for governor in August instead of pursuing reelection to Congress. Read more

Previous Story
Hawaii Real Estate Sales: January 10 – January 14, 2022

Scroll Up