Hauula’s Jocelyn Alo tied the NCAA softball home run record by blasting the 95th of her career on Sunday in No. 1 Oklahoma’s 8-0 win over Texas State in Houston.

Alo, a Campbell graduate, tied the mark set by former Sooner standout Lauren Chamberlain in 2015. She reached the record in 215 games, five fewer than Chamberlain.

Alo entered the Houston Classic with 90 homers and hit four in a sweep of McNeese State and Houston on Saturday. She tied the record in her first at bat on Sunday to open the scoring. She has seven home runs through 10 games this season.

“It was pretty crazy,” Alo said in a post on soonersports.com. “Coach (Patty Gasso) calmed me down through the whole process. This was a hard thing to do, but I’m just trying to enjoy every moment that happens. It’s even sweeter when I get to hug my family after. My family got to be here to experience it, so it was pretty cool.”

Alo’s next opportunity to break the record comes on Friday against Cal State Fullerton in the Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic in Cathedral City, Calif. The Sooners will play in Hawaii’s Rainbow Wahine Classic March 10-12.