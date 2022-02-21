University of Hawaii swimmers place second, third at MPSF

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The Rainbow Wahine claimed second place with 700 total points, and the Warriors took third with 576.50 points as the MPSF Swimming and Diving Championships drew to a close on Saturday. Read more

The Wahine saw their five-year streak of conference championships snapped.

UH diving triumphed on Friday, with senior Max Burman and Timothy Newton winning the 3-meter dive and the platform event. Wahine senior Daphne Wils claimed the top spot in the 1-meter event on Friday, and sophomore Elma Lund took home the title in the platform dive on Saturday.

Junior Anna Friedrich and freshman Dorrotya Dobos placed second and third, respectively, in the 200 backstroke. Freshman Hannah Bailey claimed second place in the 200 breaststoke. Graduate student Anna Kotonen finished third in the 100 freestyle. She also finished second in the 400 freestyle relay with teammates Friedrich, Gabby Williams, and Helena Djunic.

Rainbow Warriors junior Timothy Gallagher finished a few tenths of a second behind 200 backstroke event winner Kyle Brill of UC Santa Barbara. Freshman Tomer Goldfaden added to the overall score with a second-place finish in the 200 breaststroke.

HPU women’s hoops downs Holy Names

Tavia Rowell scored 30 points to lead the Hawaii Pacific women’s basketball team over Holy Names 86-55 in Pacific West Conference play on Sunday at Tobin Gym.

The Sharks (8-17, 5-13 PacWest) move into eighth in the conference, while the Hawks (0-22, 0-14) dropped their 37th straight game.

Julia Razo added 17 points and seven rebounds for HPU.

Sharks fall to Hawks in men’s basketball

The Hawaii Pacific men’s basketball team dropped an 80-71 result against Holy Names on Sunday at Tobin Gym.

The Sharks (5-16, 2-20 PWC) got a double-double from Trey Chapman with 13 points and 11 rebounds, while Jakob Kimura and Trey Miller each added 13 points. The Hawks (7-17, 5-11) were led by Edward Gray’s 21 points.

Saint Martin’s sweeps Hawaii Pacific

After getting swept on Saturday, Saint Martin’s returned the favor with an 8-4 and 5-2 sweep over Hawaii Pacific in baseball at Hans L’Orange Park.

The Sharks (6-3) and the Saints (5-8) were tied early in Game 1, with each team scoring a run in the third and fourth innings. Saint Martin’s took the lead on back-to-back HPU wild pitches in the fifth, before extending that lead with a two-run seventh.

After watching the Saints sprint out to three first-inning runs, the Sharks tied up in Game 2 with a run in three straight innings. Hawaii Pacific couldn’t keep up with the pace, as Saint Martin’s outscored the Sharks 5-1 in the final four innings.