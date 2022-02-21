comscore University of Hawaii swimmers place second, third at MPSF | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
University of Hawaii swimmers place second, third at MPSF

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 11:06 p.m.

The Rainbow Wahine claimed second place with 700 total points, and the Warriors took third with 576.50 points as the MPSF Swimming and Diving Championships drew to a close on Saturday. Read more

