Sports | TV Radio Television and radio – Feb. 21, 2022 Today Updated 10:08 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Listings are for Oceanic and Hawaiian Telcom analog/digital. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. On the air Listings are for Oceanic and Hawaiian Telcom analog/digital. *—premium station. **—retelecast. ***—delayed. Check your TV guide for latest updates. Today TIME TV CH HT BASEBAll: College Washington State at Hawaii 6:30 p.m. SPCSP 12 12 BASKETBALL: COLLEGE MEN American at Colgate 1:30 p.m. CBSSN NA/247* 83 Indiana at Ohio State 2 p.m. FS1 NA/214 75 Coppin State at Howard 2 p.m. ESPNU NA/221* 73 Louisville at North Carolina 2 p.m. ESPN 22/222 70 Penn State at Maryland 2 p.m. ESPN2 21/224 74 Georgia Tech at Syracuse 2 p.m. BSSD NA/227 NA Georgia Tech at Syracuse 2 p.m. BSSC 31/228 82* Florida State at Boston College 2 p.m. ACC NA/251* NA Arizona State at UCLA 4 p.m. FS1 NA/214 75 Alabama State at Bethune-Cookman 4 p.m. ESPNU NA/221* 73 Baylor at Oklahoma State 4 p.m. ESPN 22/222 70 BASKETBALL: COLLEGE WOMEN Penn State at Michigan State 1 p.m. BIGTEN NA/248* 79* Indiana at Iowa 3 p.m. BIGTEN NA/248* 79* Gymnastics: COLLEGE women Arizona at California noon PAC12 NA/232* 252* Arizona at California noon P12BA NA/234* 255* Arizona at California noon P12AZ NA/237* 253* Utah at Washington 4 p.m. PAC12 NA/232* 252* Utah at Washington 4 p.m. P12WA NA/235* 257* Utah at Washington 4 p.m. P12MT NA/238* 258* HOCKEY: NHL Kraken at Canucks 5 p.m. NHLN NA/240* 93* SOCCER Turkish: Göztepe vs. Galatasaray 6:55 a.m. BEIN NA/229* NA TENNIS ATP Dubai, Acapulco, Santiago; WTA Doha, Guadalajara midnight TENNIS NA/243* 84* Dubai, Acapulco, Santiago; Doha, Guadalajara 1 a.m. TENNIS NA/243* 84* Dubai, Acapulco, Santiago; Doha, Guadalajara 1 p.m. TENNIS NA/243* 84* Tuesday TIME TV CH HT Baseball: COLLEGE Nevada at Arizona State 3 p.m. P12AZ NA/237* 253* Pepperdine at UCLA 4 p.m. PAC12 NA/232* 252* Pepperdine at UCLA 4 p.m. P12LA NA/233* 254* Santa Clara at Stanford 4 p.m. P12BA NA/234* 255* BASKETBALL: COLLEGE MEN Tennessee at Missouri 2 p.m. SEC NA/220 40* Georgia at Texas A&M 2 p.m. ESPNU NA/221* 73 Michigan State at Iowa 2 p.m. ESPN 22/222 70 Arkansas at Florida 2 p.m. ESPN2 21/224 74 Rhode Island at St. Bonaventure 2 p.m. CBSSN NA/247* 83 Villanova at Connecticut 3 p.m. FS1 NA/214 75 Nebraska at Northwestern 3 p.m. BIGTEN NA/248* 79* Miami at Pittsburgh 3 p.m. ACC NA/251* NA Alabama at Vanderbilt 4 p.m. SEC NA/220 40* Kansas State at Kansas 4 p.m. ESPN 22/222 70 San Diego State at Boise State 4 p.m. CBSSN NA/247* 83 New Mexico at Utah State 5 p.m. FS1 NA/214 75 UNLV at Nevada 6 p.m. CBSSN NA/247* 83 Hockey: nhl Sharks at Ducks 5 p.m. BSSD NA/227 NA Sharks at Ducks 5 p.m. BSSC 31/228 82* SOCCER Champions League: Chelsea vs. Lille 10 a.m. KGMB 7 7 Libertadores: Everton vs. Monagas 12:05 p.m. BEIN NA/229* NA Libertadores: Millonarios vs. Fluminense 2:20 p.m. BEIN NA/229* NA CONCACAF CL: Montreal vs. Santos Laguna 3 p.m. FS2 NA/241* 76* CONCACAF CL: León vs. CD Guastatoya 5 p.m. FS2 NA/241* 76* TENNIS ATP Dubai, Acapulco, Santiago; WTA Doha, Guadalajara midnight TENNIS NA/243* 84* Dubai, Acapulco, Santiago; Doha, Guadalajara 1 a.m. TENNIS NA/243* 84* Dubai, Acapulco, Santiago; Doha, Guadalajara 1 p.m. TENNIS NA/243* 84* RADIO Today TIME STATION College men’s basketball: Louisville vs. North Carolina 2 p.m. 1500-AM College men’s basketball: Baylor vs. Oklahoma State 4 p.m. 92.7-FM/1420-AM College baseball: Washington State at Hawaii 6:30 p.m. 1500-AM Tuesday TIME STATION No live radio sporting events scheduled. Previous Story Scoreboard - Feb. 21, 2022