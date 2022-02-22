Man, 30, charged with two felonies for allegedly accessing Central Pacific Bank employee records

A 30-year-old Maryland man was charged with two felonies today after he allegedly used a Central Pacific Bank computer terminal to take information about the financial firm’s employees.

Kobina Amonyi Manley Nyarku was charged with one count of first-degree unauthorized computer access and one count of second-degree unauthorized computer access after he acted like he wanted to apply for a job at CPB before breaching the bank’s network Feb. 17.

Nyarku allegedly used a computer terminal to “unlawfully obtain information relating to the bank’s employees,” according to a news release from Prosecuting Attorney Steve Alm’s office.

Once CPB discovered the intrusion, the bank and the Honolulu Police Department arranged to have Nyarku return the following day for a job interview where he was arrested, according to the release.

Alm’s office is warning the public to be vigilant about computer security.

“Be careful who you allow to use your computers and cell phones,” according to the release. “Criminals can steal valuable and personal information in a matter of seconds if left unmonitored and the damage can last a lifetime. Members of the public should take the time to review their own computer and cell phone security to ensure that they are as safe as possible. White collar crime is devastating to its victims and we will hold Nyarku accountable for his alleged crimes.”

The case is being prosecuted by Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Thomas Michener, a member of the Department’s White Collar Team.

Unauthorized Computer Access in the first degree is a Class A felony punishable by up to 20 years in prison. Unauthorized Computer Access in the second degree is a Class B felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

Nyarku is being held on $250,000 bail at Oahu Community Correctional Center.