Fat Tuesday is coming up soon (March 1), but there’s no way I could dedicate only one column to malasadas. In honor of Hawaii’s favorite fried doughnut, check out part two of this roundup below (for part one, see the Feb. 16 column).

Doughy delights

Pipeline Bakeshop & Creamery (3632 Waialae Ave. Ste. 102) is known for its malasadas that boast a crispy exterior and fluffy interior. The Kaimuki biz offers several types of sugar that coat these bites of delicious dough — cocoa, coffee, cinnamon and li hing. The shop also features special sugar flavors like guava and matcha. A dozen malasadas costs $19.80-$24.24, depending on the flavor you want. Call 808-738-8200 or visit pipelinebakeshop.com to learn more.

The ‘Z’ factor

The Mochizadas (get it? “Z” for Zippy’s) at Napoleon’s Bakery (various locations) are available in glazed and chocolate options. As their name implies, these confections are malasadas made from mochi. They’re $2.30 each and cost $26.50-$28.80 per dozen, depending on the flavor you choose. To learn more, visit napoleonsbakery.com.

A Kailua staple

When it comes to the fried fritters at Agnes’ Portuguese Bake Shop (5 Hoolai St.), the early bird gets the malasada. On a busy day, the food truck sells out of these treats before 10 a.m. Pro tip:

Call 808-284-4963 to place a preorder 15 minutes prior to pickup. Malasadas cost $1.20 each or $14.40 per dozen. The food truck is open 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. (or until sold out) Mondays through Saturdays. To learn more, call the phone number above or follow @agnesbakeshop808 on Instagram.

