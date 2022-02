Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Iconic Korean eatery Sorabol Restaurant has found a new home. The popular yakiniku spot is moving to the Pagoda Hotel & Floating Restaurant. The Korean eatery will take over the main dining areas formerly occupied by the Pagoda Floating Restaurant and will feature an enhanced menu and authentic Korean dining experience. Meanwhile, the Pagoda Floating Restaurant will move to the ground floor ballroom and continue hosting banquets and special events in the ballrooms.

“We just celebrated our 30th anniversary, and we are excited to start our new chapter at this well-known local venue and look forward to serving our customers for many decades to come,” say Sang and Jung Lee, owners of Sorabol Restaurant.

Sorabol is planning to reopen at the new location on March 1, where it will continue daily service from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. To learn more, visit sorabolhawaii.com.

A classic macadamia combo

Hawaiian Host and Uncle’s Ice Cream are bringing back the first flavor from their collaboration — the Hawaiian Host Dark Chocolate Alohamacs ice cream sandwich. The dessert features honey mac nut ice cream studded with Hawaiian Host dark chocolate Alohamacs sandwiched between two freshly baked, old-fashioned sugar cookies.

“That little hint of bigger in the dark chocolate with the macadamia nut makes for an amazing flavor combination,” states Uncle’s Ice Cream co-founder Paul Logan.

You can find these limited-edition ice cream sandwiches until the end of May at ABC Stores and various retail shops around Oahu. To learn more, visit unclesicecream.com.

A ‘berry’ tasty treat

Celebrate National Strawberry Day — Feb. 27 — with some boozy strawberry ice cream, courtesy of Koloa Rum.

Strawberry Daiquiri Nicecream

Ingredients:

• 4 ripe, sliced frozen bananas

• 1 cup frozen strawberries

• 2 ounces Koloa Kauai White Rum

• Lime juice

• Dash of full-fat coconut milk as needed

Directions:

Slice bananas a day in advance and freeze them in a sealed container. Combine frozen bananas, frozen strawberries, lime juice and rum in a food processor. Process until you have a thick, rich texture similar to soft-serve ice cream. If needed, add a dash or more of coconut milk to help bring it together.

Serve immediately as soft-serve ice cream or freeze for 3-4 hours for a harder, scoopable ice cream.

Plenty of aloha at windward mall

After almost two years, Windward Mall’s semiweekly farmers market is moving back into the shopping center and is now run by Plenty of Aloha. The market — which features dozens of local farmers and food vendors — is located on the first floor of Windward Mall in Center Court. It’s open 2-6 p.m. Wednesdays and 10 a.m. to noon Sundays. You can find vendors like Luau Bombs, La Tour Bakehouse, Da Mochi Guys and others. To learn more, visit windwardmall.com.