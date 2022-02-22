comscore Take a ‘break’ with this waikiki eatery | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Take a ‘break’ with this waikiki eatery

  • By Nadine Kam
    To ‘Thai’ for This Kauai shrimp pad Thai ($28), complete with fish sauce, garlic chives, pickled radishes and peanuts, is one of the best on the island.

    Drunken clams ($25) in lobster broth with white wine and butter

    Nachos ($19) with housemade cheese sauce

    Queensbreak’s outdoor seating

    Crispy fried chicken sandwich ($22)

    Açaí shave ice ($12)

Before heading to Queensbreak, the Waikiki Beach Marriott Resort and Spa’s new pool deck restaurant, I prepped by slathering myself with sunscreen. Read more

