Take a ‘break’ with this waikiki eatery
- By Nadine Kam
Today
- Updated 3 p.m.
PHOTO BY NADINE KAM
To ‘Thai’ for This Kauai shrimp pad Thai ($28), complete with fish sauce, garlic chives, pickled radishes and peanuts, is one of the best on the island.
PHOTO BY NADINE KAM
Drunken clams ($25) in lobster broth with white wine and butter
PHOTO BY NADINE KAM
Nachos ($19) with housemade cheese sauce
PHOTO BY NADINE KAM
Queensbreak’s outdoor seating
PHOTO BY NADINE KAM
Crispy fried chicken sandwich ($22)
PHOTO BY NADINE KAM
Açaí shave ice ($12)
