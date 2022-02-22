You’re ‘bacon’ me crazy

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Fat Tuesday is coming up March 1, and what better way to indulge than with one of the most versatile pieces of meat — bacon.

More than 268 million Americans eat bacon, according to data calculated by Statista based on the U.S. Census results and Simmons National Consumer Survey. And, why wouldn’t they? It’s arguably been paired with everything from a gooey, smokin’ hot cheeseburger to a flavorsome maple doughnut, and can be eaten at any time of the day.

These salty slices are a staple in households across the nation. There are even days dedicated to it (Dec. 30), a movement about it (Bacon Mania), meatless options for vegans who yearn for it (see “BLT sandwich” in the following list) and even a five-day camp centered around it (Bacon Camp).

Read below for even more examples on the many ways to incorporate bacon into your daily life.

Lunch

Loaded baked potato soup

Sharp cheddar cheese, sour cream and lots and lots of bacon serve as the perfect topping for this warm and wholesome soup. It’s a winner for those weeks in the heart of winter when Hawaii sees a little more rain than usual.

Grilled cheese, bacon and tomato sandwich

Grilled cheese gets more gourmet with the addition of tangy tomatoes and crispy bacon. To change up the bread, try it on a bagel or croissant. And, for even more flavor, whip up a simple tomato soup for your dipping pleasure.

Iceberg wedges with croutons and grilled bacon

Make your wedge salad more wonderful with meaty, crispy, grilled bacon slices. Here, bacon is cooked to a crisp, then crumbled over the cold lettuce, then drizzled in a creamy buttermilk dressing. Is your mouth watering yet?

BLT sandwich

Nothing beats this classic sammie composed of bacon, lettuce and tomato. Some switch it up and add avocado, hot peppers, pickled onions and garlic aioli. There are vegan variations out there that swap the “B” with another “T,” like tempeh, or fermented soybeans.

Bacon jam

Make your next burger even better with this sticky mix of bacon simmered with garlic, bourbon, maple syrup and caramelized shallots. There are recipes that include coffee in it as well.

Dessert

Chocolate bacon bark

This dessert has the best of both worlds — chocolate and bacon — to deliver a treat that’s smooth, crunchy, sweet and salty all at the same time.

Maple bacon bourbon cupcakes

You can use cake mix for the cupcakes, but the bourbon-infused frosting and bacon crumble garnish give this dessert a boozy twist.

Chocolate pound cake with bacon bourbon frosting

This decadent dessert gets a savory makeover, thanks to its frosting, which is made with crumbled bacon, bourbon, cream cheese and powdered sugar.

Bacon chocolate chip cheesecake blondies

We thought there couldn’t be a better combo than a cookie, cheesecake and brownie mixed together. We were wrong. Adding bacon to the mix of this sweet treat sends our taste buds into infinity and beyond.

Dinner

Brussels sprouts with bacon

When you add bacon to the mix, these veggies become a hot commodity. The bacon fat plays a big role in the dish’s taste factor and why this is becoming a staple in restaurants around the country.

Spaghetti alla carbonara

Take your pasta game up a notch with a creamy sauce of Parmesan, eggs and crispy bacon. It’s excellent for those nights when you are too tired to cook an elaborate supper.

Bacon mac and cheese

Add an extra boost of bacon flavor to this cheesy comfort food by incorporating reserved bacon fat and crumbled bacon bits on top.

Bacon-wrapped meatloaf

Instead of topping this dish with a traditional, thick, ketchup-based glaze, add those ingredients into the meatloaf and wrap the entire thing in bacon. This version is sure to convert any meatloaf-hater into a lover in no time.

Drinks

Candied-bacon martini

Amaze your dinner party guests with this cocktail that shakes up vodka, brandy, amaretto and maple syrup, and garnishes it with an apple slice and candied bacon. The latter is made by dipping the pork in brown sugar before baking it in the oven.

Bakon Vodka

This potato vodka is known for its savory bacon flavor and described as “clean, crisp and delicious.” It’s created with Northwest potatoes and is the best way to end a day that started with a slice of bacon.

Appetizers

Bacon-wrapped scallops

This easy app makes this seafood dish even more stunning. Simply wrap bacon strips around scallops, secure with toothpicks and broil until they’re crispy on the outside.

Candied bacon-wrapped figs

“Wow” your dinner guests with these cream cheese-stuffed figs wrapped in bacon and spices. It’s a melding of salty and sweet as the pork pieces are dipped in brown sugar, cocoa chile blend powder (a mixture that features chile powder, cocoa powder, cumin, garlic, oregano, lemon pepper, espresso powder and more) and cinnamon.

Bacon-wrapped jalapeño poppers

Stuff jalapeños with a cheese blend, wrap in bacon and grill ‘em up. It couldn’t be easier.

Crispy potato skins

Whether it’s game day or not, these savory snacks are irresistible and add a new component to the average baked potato. After baking, scoop out the inside, brush with butter and bake once again to create a crispy outer layer. Decorate with cheese and bacon and toss it in the oven to quickly melt it all together. Then, top with chives and sour cream.

Breakfast

Breakfast pizza

Get your flatbreads ready to sprinkle with sun-dried tomatoes, creamy ricotta and crispy bacon, then finish it all with a fried egg on top.

Maple bacon French toast bake

This brunch option features a tantalizing combo of sweet and savory flavors as it intertwines the fluffy and always-classic breakfast item of French toast with the crunch and saltiness of bacon. Serve it at your next get-together and watch your friends be amazed.

Breakfast casserole

Breakfast casseroles have different forms — frittatas, quiches and stratas — but they all usually feature various veggies, cheese and meats enveloped in eggs. Bacon, of course, is a top pick for these baked dishes as it’s easily choppable and goes with just about everything.

Omelet with bacon, ricotta and mushrooms

For this simple breakfast staple, you can use any cheese, but we love ricotta’s creamy texture and slightly sweet flavor. It pairs perfectly with bacon bits and mushrooms — or any other veggie that’s a current fave. The exciting thing about omelets is that you can switch up the ingredients for some variety in your mornings.