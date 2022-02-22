Hawaii digital-media students win big in national contest
- By Esme M. Infante einfante@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 10:41 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
ESME M. INFANTE / EINFANTE@STARADVERTISER.COM
Aliamanu Middle School students Vienna Ryan, left, Alessandra Solon, Langley Arnold and Alanah Williams scramble under a tight deadline to finish their video project.
-
ESME M. INFANTE / EINFANTE@STARADVERTISER.COM
Above, the group edits what it compiled during the contest.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree