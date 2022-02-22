comscore Tech View: As browser wars continue, which one would serve best? | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Tech View: As browser wars continue, which one would serve best?

  • By John Agsalud
  • Today
  • Updated 11:14 p.m.

While not quite the knock-down, drag-out, dirty-trick-laden battles of the early days of the World Wide Web, the browser wars continue. With much of the computing world moving to cloud-based services, the browser has become more important as both developers and users look for a competitive advantage. Read more

