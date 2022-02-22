Hawaii Prep World | Sports Girls basketball state champion ‘Iolani finishes on top By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com Today Updated 12:08 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! ‘Iolani made it a unanimous No. 1 in the Star-Advertiser Girls Basketball Top 10 on Monday, collecting all 12 first-place ballots from coaches and media. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. ‘Iolani made it a unanimous No. 1 in the Star-Advertiser Girls Basketball Top 10 on Monday, collecting all 12 first-place ballots from coaches and media. The Raiders (17-2) completed the season with a 28-17 win over Konawaena on Saturday in the Division I final of the Heide & Cook/HHSAA State Championships. OIA champion Campbell vaulted three spots to No. 4 after reaching the D-I semifinal round. The Division II winner, Hawaii Baptist, landed in the rankings for the first time at No. 9. The Eagles stymied Sacred Hearts 41-28 in the D-II state final. Star-Advertiser Girls Basketball Top 10 (Final) Feb. 21, 2022 Rank School (1st) Pts LW 1. ‘Iolani (12) (16-2, 9-0 ILH) 120 1 2. Konawaena (12-3, 6-0 BIIF) 108 2 3. Lahainaluna (13-4, 8-1 MIL) 96 3 4. Campbell (14-4, 10-0 OIA West) 79 7 5. Punahou (10-7, 4-5 ILH) 75 5 6. Maui (15-5, 9-1 MIL) 61 4 7. Waiakea (8-5, 6-2 BIIF) 42 6 8. Kamehameha (8-8, 3-6 ILH) 20 9 9. Hawaii Baptist (15-11, 9-4 ILH D-II) 17 NR 10. Hilo (7-2, 7-1 BIIF) 14 8 No longer in Top 10: Maryknoll (No. 10). Also receiving votes: Maryknoll 12, Mililani 5, Sacred Hearts 5, Damien 3, Radford 2, Seabury Hall 1. Previous Story MLB makes slight moves toward players in longer lockout talk Next Story Television and radio - Feb. 22, 2022