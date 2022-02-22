Girls basketball state champion ‘Iolani finishes on top

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

‘Iolani made it a unanimous No. 1 in the Star-Advertiser Girls Basketball Top 10 on Monday, collecting all 12 first-place ballots from coaches and media.

The Raiders (17-2) completed the season with a 28-17 win over Konawaena on Saturday in the Division I final of the Heide & Cook/HHSAA State Championships.

OIA champion Campbell vaulted three spots to No. 4 after reaching the D-I semifinal round.

The Division II winner, Hawaii Baptist, landed in the rankings for the first time at No. 9. The Eagles stymied Sacred Hearts 41-28 in the D-II state final.

Star-Advertiser Girls Basketball Top 10 (Final)

Feb. 21, 2022

Rank School (1st) Pts LW

1. ‘Iolani (12) (16-2, 9-0 ILH) 120 1

2. Konawaena (12-3, 6-0 BIIF) 108 2

3. Lahainaluna (13-4, 8-1 MIL) 96 3

4. Campbell (14-4, 10-0 OIA West) 79 7

5. Punahou (10-7, 4-5 ILH) 75 5

6. Maui (15-5, 9-1 MIL) 61 4

7. Waiakea (8-5, 6-2 BIIF) 42 6

8. Kamehameha (8-8, 3-6 ILH) 20 9

9. Hawaii Baptist (15-11, 9-4 ILH D-II) 17 NR

10. Hilo (7-2, 7-1 BIIF) 14 8

No longer in Top 10: Maryknoll (No. 10).

Also receiving votes: Maryknoll 12, Mililani 5, Sacred Hearts 5, Damien 3, Radford 2, Seabury Hall 1.