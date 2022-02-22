Punahou on the mark in breezing by Moanalua 8-0 in state girls soccer
By Kyle Sakamoto ksakamoto@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 11:52 p.m.
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Punahou’s Mia Hashimoto headed the ball over Moanalua’s Mailee Kanayama.
Punahou’s Candace Ching (12) kicked the ball past Moanalua goalkeeper Zoe Crawford during the first half of a state girls match at Punahou on Monday. Punahou scored six first-half goals en route to an 8-0 victory.