Punahou on the mark in breezing by Moanalua 8-0 in state girls soccer

The Punahou girls soccer team put on an impressive display of speed, skill and execution to basically take target practice against Moanalua’s goal on Monday.

Whether it was stringing together passes close to the goal, using speed down the flanks or sending long balls over a flat defensive backline, the host Buffanblu executed to near perfection in an 8-0 victory over Na Menehune in the Division I first round of the Niu Health Urgent Care/HHSAA Girls Soccer Championships.

Punahou (8-1-1) scored six goals in the first half — including two from Xevani Salanoa — to advance to Thursday’s quarterfinals against No. 3 seed King Kekaulike at 1 p.m. at the Waipio Peninsula Soccer Complex.

“Basically, we know we have to play our best because any game we could potentially go home, so everyone knew we had to come out strong and hold that for the entire 80 minutes,” Punahou coach Shelley Izuno said.

Punahou, the ILH runner-up, got first-half goals from Ellie Gusman (8th minute), Xevani Salanoa (16th, 36th), Xehlia Salanoa (17th), Candace Ching (22nd) and Sachie Ilae (30rd).

“We kept the mindset that we needed to be able to win this game and we know we have to take it one game at a time,” said Xevani Salanoa, a junior.

Jordyn Eldredge Sagapolutele (62nd) and Ilae (78th) netted goals in the second half for Punahou.

On defense, Punahou barely allowed Moanalua any possession time past midfield.

“Defensively, they work well as a unit,” Izuno said. “We work to basically try to minimize our mistakes in the back and keep possession throughout the defense and work our way up the field. They did a great job in the back.”

The Buffanblu finished with 29 shots on goal, while Na Menehune had only one.

“It’s just a totally talented team,” said Moanalua coach Nikki Dela Pena. “We talked to the girls about if you counted the amount of premier players that they have on their team we’d run out of fingers and toes.”

Moanalua (9-3-1) won the OIA East championship, but ended the season with three consecutive losses.

Punahou rebounded well after a 4-3 loss to Kamehameha for the ILH championship on Feb. 10.

“That loss to Kamehameha definitely had us have more of a drive and hunger to want to come back because we knew that it was a very tough game and we all put our hearts into it,” Xevani Salanoa said. “With that loss we definitely were able to find more motivation to come back and to really improve on what we needed to.”

As for the matchup against King Kekaulike, Punahou will be looking for a measure of revenge against a team that defeated the Buffanblu in the quarterfinals of the 2020 state tournament. There was no soccer season last year because of COVID-19.

“I have returners who are really looking forward to having another game against them,” Izuno said.

Campbell 3, Waipahu 1

Triolgy Rivera (21st minute), Ava Rose Whitmer (23rd) and Kailani Baalbas (71st) scored goals in the Sabers’ victory over the host Marauders.

Leanne Tacadena scored for Waipahu.

Hilo 2, Kaiser 0

Briana-Jean Tanaka scored both goals as the host Vikings beat the Cougars to advance.