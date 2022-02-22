comscore Punahou on the mark in breezing by Moanalua 8-0 in state girls soccer | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Prep World | Sports

Punahou on the mark in breezing by Moanalua 8-0 in state girls soccer

  • By Kyle Sakamoto ksakamoto@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:52 p.m.
  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Punahou’s Mia Hashimoto headed the ball over Moanalua’s Mailee Kanayama.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Punahou’s Mia Hashimoto headed the ball over Moanalua’s Mailee Kanayama.

  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Punahou’s Candace Ching (12) kicked the ball past Moanalua goalkeeper Zoe Crawford during the first half of a state girls match at Punahou on Monday. Punahou scored six first-half goals en route to an 8-0 victory.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Punahou’s Candace Ching (12) kicked the ball past Moanalua goalkeeper Zoe Crawford during the first half of a state girls match at Punahou on Monday. Punahou scored six first-half goals en route to an 8-0 victory.

The Punahou girls soccer team put on an impressive display of speed, skill and execution to basically take target practice against Moanalua’s goal on Monday. Read more

Previous Story
MLB makes slight moves toward players in longer lockout talk

Scroll Up