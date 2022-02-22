Scoreboard – Feb. 22, 2022

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Calendar

Today

SOCCER

HHSAA Division I Girls: Pearl City at KS-Maui, 4 p.m.

ILH boys: Kamehameha at ‘Iolani, 3:15 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

SOCCER

HHSAA Division II Girls: Kalaheo vs. McKinley, 3 p.m., at Field #5; Seabury Hall vs. Mid-Pacific, 3 p.m., at Field #6; Nanakuli vs. Waimea, 3 p.m., at Field #7; Kapaa vs. Waianae, 3 p.m., at Field #8

Soccer

HHSAA

Girls’ Varsity I

Campbell 3, Waipahu 1

Goal Scorers: CAM—Triolgy Rivera, Ava Rose Whitmer, Kailani Baalbas. WAIP—Leanne Tacadena.

Hilo 2, Kaiser 0

Goal Scorers: HIL—Briana-Jean Tanaka.

Punahou 8, Moanalua 0

Goal Scorers: PUN—Xevani Salanoa 2, Candace Ching Anuhea Ilae 2, Ellie Gusman, Xehlia Salanoa, Jordyn Eldredge Sagapolutele

ILH

Varsity Swim & Dive Championships

Girls 200 Yard Medley Relay

1. Punahou—1:46.36 (Andrea M. Zeebe, Joey M. Misailidis, Mackenzie L. Watts; Kai S. Flanagan) 2. Pac-5—1:51.47 (Naomi M. Nakaya; Caitlin Ohashi; Grace M. Monahan; Mia A. Monahan) 3. ‘Iolani—1:53.49

(Ava Andaya; Jennifer Reiter; Sophia Owen; Sage Miller)

Boys 200 Yard Medley Relay

1. ‘Iolani—1:37.18 (Evan Wong; LT Stancil; Tobey Yuen; Finn Arrillaga) 2. Punahou—1:38.95 (Connor S. Davidson; Tommy A. King; Ken Nakatsu; Noa Clark) 3. Mid-Pacific—1:41.41 (Taro Tsuji; Kahikinaokala Kukea-Shultz; Aiden Morris; Jamie Bhattacharyya)

Girls 200 Yard Freestyle

1. Kai S. Flanagan, Punahou, 1:52.04.

2. Gigi Hioki, Sacred Hearts, 1:56.17.

3. Leilani W. Hoffmann, Punahou, 1:59.09.

Boys 200 Yard Freestyle

1. Evan Wong, ‘Iolani, 1:43.08.

2. Finn Arrillaga, ‘Iolani, 1:48.52.

3. Walker P. Slay, Le Jardin, 1:49.55.

Girls 200 Yard IM

1. Grace M. Monahan, Pac-5, 2:01.77.

2. Andrea M. Zeebe, Punahou, 2:02.01.

3. Joey M. Misailidis, Punahou, 2:10.71.

Boys 200 Yard IM

1. Thomas R. Caps, Le Jardin, 1:55.73.

2. Ken Nakatsu, Punahou, 1:57.92.

3. LT Stancil, ‘Iolani, 2:00.12.

Girls 50 Yard Freestyle

1. Sage Miller, ‘Iolani, 23.84.

2. Catie E. Ferandin, Le Jardin, 24.03.

3. Melia L. Lee, Kamehameha, 24.78.

Boys 50 Yard Freestyle

1. Nash Brandon, Kamehameha, 21.59.

2. Stone Miller, ‘Iolani, 21.92.

3. Noa Clark, Punahou, 21.98.

Girls 100 Yard Butterfly

1. Grace M. Monahan, Pac-5, 55.63.

2. Mackenzie L. Watts, Punahou, 58.47.

3. Elena H. Tanaka, Punahou, 58.68.

Boys 100 Yard Butterfly

1. Connor Seminavage, KSK, 50.30.

2. Aiden Morris, Mid-Pacific, 53.17.

3. Gabriel D. Canevari, Punahou, 54.41.

Girls 100 Yard Freestyle

1. Jennifer Reiter, ‘Iolani, 53.73.

2. Melia L. Lee, Kamehameha, 53.93.

3. Sophia L. Hurd, Punahou, 54.40.

Boys 100 Yard Freestyle

1. Stone Miller, ‘Iolani, 47.46.

2. Noa Clark, Punahou, 47.66.

3. Nash Brandon, Kamehameha, 48.06.

Girls 500 Yard Freestyle

1. Kai S. Flanagan, Punahou, 4:59.37.

2. Leilani W. Hoffmann, Punahou, 5:18.93.

3. Reina K. Lileikis, Punahou, 5:21.67.

Boys 500 Yard Freestyle

1. Evan Wong, ‘Iolani, 4:42.59.

2. Knut Robinson, Mid-Pacific, 4:51.29.

3. Walker P. Slay, Le Jardin, 4:58.37.

Girls 200 Yard Freestyle Relay

1. Punahou—1:39.22 (Elena H. Tanaka; Mackenzie L. Watts; Joey M. Misailidis; Alyssa P. Clark). 2. Kamehameha—1:40.01 (Malie Nee; Melia L. Lee; Leinaala Wong; Jordyn Nishimura). 3. ‘Iolani—1:41.70. (Sage Miller; Sophia Owen; Ava Andaya; Jennifer Reiter).

Boys 200 Yard Freestyle Relay

1. Kamehameha—1:27.97 (Nash Brandon; Daniel Ontai; Connor Seminavage; Jake Lee). 2. ‘Iolani—1:28.78 (Chase Douglass; Finn Arrillaga; Tobey Yuen; Stone Miller). 3. Punahou—1:29.56 (Ken Nakatsu; Matai Loveman; Caden Lombard; Masa J. Yara).

Girls 100 Yard Backstroke

1. Andrea M. Zeebe, Punahou, 55.59.

2. Catie E. Ferandin, Le Jardin, 59.45.

3. Sophia Owen, ‘Iolani, 1:00.44.

Boys 100 Yard Backstroke

1. Connor Seminavage, Kamehameha, 50.58.

2. Kai K. Aus, Pac-5, 53.81.

3. Dustin Kealoha, Kamehameha, 54.66.

Girls 100 Yard Breaststroke

1. Joey M. Misailidis, Punahou, 1:05.70.

2. Colette L. Jones, Punahou, 1:10.75.

3. Caitlin Ohashi, Pac-5, 1:10.93.

Boys 100 Yard Breaststroke

1. Thomas R. Caps, Le Jardin, 57.46.

2. LT Stancil, ‘Iolani, 59.55.

3. Tommy A. King, Punahou, 1:00.32.

Girls 400 Yard Freestyle Relay

1. Punahou—3:34.04 (Andrea M. Zeebe; Kai S. Flanagan; Leilani W. Hoffmann; Sophia L. Hurd). 2. Kamehameha—3:40.80 (Leinaala Wong; Melia L. Lee; Jordyn Nishimura; Tea Brandon). 3. ‘Iolani—3:45.62 (Sage Miller; Ava Andaya; Sophia Owen; Jennifer Reiter)

Boys 400 Yard Freestyle Relay

1. ‘Iolani—3:13.45 (Stone Miller; Evan Wong; Chase Douglass; Brandon Tsang). 2. Kamehameha—3:14.87 (Dustin Kealoha; Nash Brandon; Connor Seminavage; Jake Lee). 3. Punahou—3:17.48 (Noa Clark; Matai Loveman; Masa J. Yara; Josh S. Lee).

Volleyball

AVCA Men’s coaches poll

Through Feb. 21

School Pts Rec Prv

1. UCLA (12) 278 8-2 2

2. Long Beach State (7) 273 7-2 1

3. Hawaii 240 13-2 3

4. Penn State 223 10-3 4

5. Southern California 209 10-2 5

6. UC Santa Barbara 196 9-4 6

7. Pepperdine 160 6-4 8

8. Ball State 144 9-2 7

9. Grand Canyon 135 7-6 10

10. Lewis 118 8-4 9

11. UC San Diego 99 7-5 11

12. Stanford 65 8-3 12

13. BYU 38 5-7 13

14. Loyola-Chicago 36 8-5 NR

15. Ohio State 24 5-6 14

Others receiving votes and listed on two or more ballots: Lincoln Memorial 17; UC Irvine 16; McKendree 5; NJIT 3; 1 team mentioned on only one ballot for a total of 1 combined point.

Dropped Out: Lincoln Memorial 15

Basketball

HHSAA

Boys Varsity I

Kailua 53, Kapolei 33

‘Iolani 59, Roosevelt 35

Kahuku 62, Kamehameha-Hawaii 37

College men

AP Top 25 Men’s Poll

Through Feb. 20

School Rec Pts Prv

1. Gonzaga (61) 23-2 1,525 1

2. Arizona 24-2 1,461 3

3. Auburn 24-3 1,313 2

4. Purdue 24-4 1,299 5

5. Kansas 22-4 1,297 6

6. Kentucky 22-5 1,248 4

7. Duke 23-4 1,146 9

8. Villanova 21-6 1,071 10

9. Texas Tech 21-6 1,066 11

10. Baylor 22-5 984 7

11. Providence 22-3 910 8

12. UCLA 19-5 802 13

13. Wisconsin 21-5 735 15

14. Houston 22-4 734 14

15. Illinois 19-7 666 12

16. USC 23-4 586 17

17. Tennessee 19-7 580 16

18. Arkansas 21-6 502 23

19. Murray State 26-2 371 21

20. Texas 19-8 349 20

21. UConn 19-7 340 24

22. Ohio State 16-7 320 18

23. Saint Mary’s 22-6 148 NR

24. Alabama 17-10 63 25

25. Iowa 18-8 59 NR

Others receiving votes: Michigan State 58, Rutgers 35, Wyoming 24, Boise State 22, Davidson 19, San Diego State 14, South Dakota State 13, LSU 13, Marquette 12, Wake Forest 11, Colorado State 10, Belmont 5, Notre Dame 4, SMU 3, Xavier 2, North Texas 2, Creighton 1, Vermont 1, Wagner 1.

EAST

Boston College 71, Florida St. 55

Coppin St. 86, Howard 82

Maryland 67, Penn St. 61

Syracuse 74, Georgia Tech 73, OT

SOUTH

Alabama St. 89, Bethune-Cookman 78

Marshall 74, Southern Miss. 60

Middle Tennessee 77, UTEP 59

North Carolina 70, Louisville 63

MIDWEST

Drake 74, Indiana St. 58

Loyola Chicago 59, Illinois St. 50

Ohio St. 80, Indiana 69, OT

SOUTHWEST

Baylor 66, Oklahoma St. 64, OT

Liberty 85, Cent. Arkansas 66

TCU 77, West Virginia 67

FAR WEST

N. Colorado 77, Idaho St. 70

S. Utah 79, N. Arizona 48

San Francisco 104, Pacific 71

UCLA 66, Arizona St. 52

College Women

AP Top 25 Women’s Poll

Through Feb. 20

School Rec Pts Pr

1. South Carolina (30) 25-1 750 1

2. Stanford 23-3 720 2

3. NC State 25-3 688 4

4. Louisville 23-3 651 3

5. Baylor 21-5 619 7

6. Michigan 21-4 596 9

7. UConn 19-5 517 10

8. LSU 23-4 510 11

9. Iowa State 22-4 508 6

10. Indiana 19-5 485 5

11. Texas 19-6 469 14

12. Arizona 19-5 429 8

13. Maryland 20-7 425 13

14. Notre Dame 20-6 288 19

15. Florida 20-7 287 17

16. Tennessee 21-6 273 12

17. Ohio State 20-5 238 18

18. North Carolina 21-5 228 24

19. BYU 23-2 226 20

20. Oklahoma 20-6 212 15

21. Iowa 17-7 176 22

22. Georgia Tech 19-8 117 16

23. Virginia Tech 20-7 106 23

24. Florida Gulf Coast 24-2 62 25

25. Georgia 18-8 44 21

Others receiving votes: Oregon 44, Kansas 39, Princeton 16, UCF 8, Washington State 6, Villanova 5, Liberty 3, UNLV 2, Toledo 2, Dayton 1.

Top 25

No. 21 Iowa 88, No. 10 Indiana 82