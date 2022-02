Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

I am not a native of Hawaii, but I had the privilege of being welcomed into my stepfather’s family from the Windward side when I was 7 years old. I have been coming to Oahu all my life since then, at least once a year (barring the onset of the early quarantine days).

I have watched the entire island grow and change, like the rest of the planet does — with and without the help of nature — and it is both sad and exciting at the same time. But some impending changes do not make sense to me, such as The President’s Wall in Waimanalo.

The continued existence of beaches are important. I respect former President Barack Obama, and believe he deserves both privacy and protection, but not at the expense of Mother Earth.

Witness Sunset Beach. I don’t need to explain to anyone who was born here, or lives here full time: In the end, the ocean perseveres.

In this time, with The Wall, the ecosystem and the native community of not just Waimanalo but the entire island is at best misplaced, and at worst, defeated.

Cassandra Bodlak

Los Osos, Calif.

End fundraising during the legislative session

In the Big Q poll, “What’s your reaction to the public corruption charges against two (now former) state lawmakers?” (Star-Advertiser, Feb. 11), a whopping 90% responded that this was the “Tip of iceberg; not as rare as we hope.”

This should prompt lawmakers to pass Senate Bill 555 SD1 expeditiously. This bill would forbid campaign fundraisers during the legislative session.

Public corruption is making the headlines, so it would be a timely and obviously important step in restoring our eroded trust in government. Mahalo to the Star-Advertiser’s editorial staff for pointing this out in its “Our View” section (“Fundraising during the session not good,” Star-Advertiser, Off The News, Feb. 21).

Blyth Kozuki

Diamond Head

System failed woman beaten, killed in Kapolei

How do we fix it? Everybody failed an innocent mentally ill woman, who died.

The Legislature failed when it drastically cut funding for the mentally ill.

The police failed when they arrested a mentally ill woman in Waikiki, transported her to Kapolei and released her in an unfamiliar area with no bus pass, money, phone or safe placement in a shelter. There was no help or intervention when she was beaten to death outside the police station.

The care home failed. This would not have happened if the care home did its duty and met its obligations to the client and community.

All involved need to be fired.

Pauline Arellano

Mililani

Show more support for Wahine basketball

University of Hawaii basketball coach Laura Beeman and her Wahine sit in first place in the Big West conference after beating UC Irvine last week (“Rainbow Wahine beat UC Irvine to vault back to top of Big West standings,” Star-Advertiser, Feb. 20).

Unfortunately, only 1,171 people were in attendance, though I think that was not an accurate count. It is a shame that they don’t get the crowd support or attention of other UH sports programs.

The Wahine hit the road this week and then return the following week for their final two home games before the tournament. Let’s show our support for these fine ladies and let them know we are behind them. Go Bows!

Terry Tsuhako

Mililani

Republicans need better candidates

In the general election, I have voted for Linda Lingle, Duke Aiona, Pat Saiki, Charles Djou, Ronald Reagan and George H.W. Bush. I vote for whom I think will do the best job. The better statesperson.

Unfortunately, the current crop of Republicans just doesn’t appeal to me. As long as they kowtow, bow down and pledge unyielding fealty to the 45th president, I can’t take them seriously. They appear interested only in forwarding Donald Trump’s divisive agenda.

If Republicans help find Trump guilty of insurrection and sedition for the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol and rescind the censure of U.S. Reps. Liz Cheney. R-Wyo., and Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., I might reconsider voting for Republicans in the future. It would tell me they respect the law, the Constitution and their oath. They have honor.

Until then, the RNC stands for Republican National Conspiracy. “Legitimate public discourse”? Yeah, right!

Robert K. Soberano

Moiliili

