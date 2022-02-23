comscore Bill would establish 51% minimum for ‘Hawaii’ coffee | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Bill would establish 51% minimum for ‘Hawaii’ coffee

  • By Linsey Dower ldower@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:50 p.m.

Coffee blends labeled or advertised as Hawaii coffee will be required to include a minimum of 51% of island- grown coffee by weight by July 1, 2024, if House Bill 1517 passes. Read more

