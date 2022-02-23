comscore Commission considers adjustment to property tax exemptions | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Commission considers adjustment to property tax exemptions

  • By Ashley Mizuo amizuo@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:45 p.m.

The Oahu Real Property Tax Advisory Commission is considering changes to the city’s property tax rates and exemptions — notably, for historic homes, for-profit child care centers and primary residences. Read more

Previous Story
Push to drain Red Hill fuel tanks touches off relocation questions

Scroll Up