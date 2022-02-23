comscore Navy expects 27 countries to attend RIMPAC this summer | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Navy expects 27 countries to attend RIMPAC this summer

  • By Kevin Knodell kknodell@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • U.S. NAVY Nearly 25,000 personnel are expected to be involved in RIMPAC, along with 42 ships, five submarines and more than 170 aircraft. The military exercise will be held this summer in Hawaii and San Diego.

    Nearly 25,000 personnel are expected to be involved in RIMPAC, along with 42 ships, five submarines and more than 170 aircraft. The military exercise will be held this summer in Hawaii and San Diego.

As the Navy wrapped up a planning conference Friday for this year’s iteration of the biennial Rim of the Pacific Exercise, or RIMPAC, the service said that it expects sailors, vessels and aircraft from 27 countries to attend this summer. Read more

