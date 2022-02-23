Navy expects 27 countries to attend RIMPAC this summer
Nearly 25,000 personnel are expected to be involved in RIMPAC, along with 42 ships, five submarines and more than 170 aircraft. The military exercise will be held this summer in Hawaii and San Diego.
