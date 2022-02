Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Honolulu architecture firm AHL has announced that four new employees have joined its firm:

>> Michael Ellis has been hired as a junior designer. His previous experience includes work as a CAD drafter with Control Point Surveying.

>> Michael Unnerstall was hired as a project manager. Most recently, he worked as a project manager with the University of Hawaii System.

>> Ed Ryan Balbuena was hired as a junior designer working with the design teams assisting on various commercial projects. He is a recent graduate of the University of Hawaii at Manoa School of Architecture.

>> Keith Michael Snyder, AIA, has been hired as a project manager. He joins AHL with more than 30 years of experience in architecture, practicing in Michigan, California and, most recently, on Maui.

