comscore Heidi Haunani Tsuneyoshi running for governor as Republican | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Heidi Haunani Tsuneyoshi running for governor as Republican

  • By Dan Nakaso dnakaso@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:52 p.m.

First-term Honolulu Councilwoman Heidi Haunani Tsuneyoshi — a frequent critic of the city’s troubled rail project who represents parts of Central Oahu, the North Shore and the Windward side — announced Tuesday that she is running for governor as a Republican. Read more

Push to drain Red Hill fuel tanks touches off relocation questions

