comscore U.S. Sen. Mazie Hirono calls for closing the Navy’s Red Hill fuel storage facility through the state permitting process | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

U.S. Sen. Mazie Hirono calls for closing the Navy’s Red Hill fuel storage facility through the state permitting process

  • By Sophie Cocke scocke@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:22 p.m.
  • JAMM AQUINO/JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Senator Mazie Hirono speaks to the news media about her tour of the U.S. Navy’s Red Hill fuel facilities inside the closed Navy Exchange food court in Honolulu.

    JAMM AQUINO/JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Senator Mazie Hirono speaks to the news media about her tour of the U.S. Navy’s Red Hill fuel facilities inside the closed Navy Exchange food court in Honolulu.

  • COURTESY OFFICE OF SEN. MAZIE HIRONO U.S. Sen. Mazie Hirono visited the Navy’s Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility on Tuesday with Rear Adm. Blake Converse, left, and Capt. Albert Hornyak. At right, Hirono spoke about her tour with news media inside the closed Navy Exchange food court.

    COURTESY OFFICE OF SEN. MAZIE HIRONO

    U.S. Sen. Mazie Hirono visited the Navy’s Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility on Tuesday with Rear Adm. Blake Converse, left, and Capt. Albert Hornyak. At right, Hirono spoke about her tour with news media inside the closed Navy Exchange food court.

  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM The closed Navy Exchange food court is seen on Tuesday. Eateries there were shut down in November after fuel from the Red Hill facility leaked into the Navy’s drinking water system.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    The closed Navy Exchange food court is seen on Tuesday. Eateries there were shut down in November after fuel from the Red Hill facility leaked into the Navy’s drinking water system.

U.S. Sen. Mazie Hirono defended her decision Tuesday not to sign onto a congressional bill that would mandate the permanent shutdown of the Navy’s Red Hill fuel facility, telling reporters that she was focused instead on a state permitting process that could accomplish the same goal, but faster. Read more

Previous Story
Push to drain Red Hill fuel tanks touches off relocation questions

Scroll Up