U.S. Sen. Mazie Hirono calls for closing the Navy’s Red Hill fuel storage facility through the state permitting process
By Sophie Cocke scocke@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 11:22 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
JAMM AQUINO/JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Senator Mazie Hirono speaks to the news media about her tour of the U.S. Navy’s Red Hill fuel facilities inside the closed Navy Exchange food court in Honolulu.
COURTESY OFFICE OF SEN. MAZIE HIRONO
U.S. Sen. Mazie Hirono visited the Navy’s Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility on Tuesday with Rear Adm. Blake Converse, left, and Capt. Albert Hornyak. At right, Hirono spoke about her tour with news media inside the closed Navy Exchange food court.
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
The closed Navy Exchange food court is seen on Tuesday. Eateries there were shut down in November after fuel from the Red Hill facility leaked into the Navy’s drinking water system.