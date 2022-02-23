comscore Dave Reardon: Watching University of Hawaii baseball requires time and patience | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Dave Reardon: Watching University of Hawaii baseball requires time and patience

  • By Dave Reardon dreardon@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:09 p.m.
  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA/CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM University of Hawaii’s Nainoa Cardinez dives headfirst to score run in first inning.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA/CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM

    University of Hawaii’s Nainoa Cardinez dives headfirst to score run in first inning.

After this first series of the Rich Hill era of University of Hawaii baseball, one thing seems clear. Read more

Previous Story
‘Iolani sprints past Roosevelt and into state boys basketball quarterfinals

Scroll Up