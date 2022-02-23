comscore Pearl City alum Jordan Ta’amu picked second in USFL draft | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Beat | Sports

Pearl City alum Jordan Ta’amu picked second in USFL draft

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 11:01 p.m.

Pearl City’s Jordan Ta’amu was selected by the Tampa Bay Bandits with the second overall pick in the USFL Draft on Tuesday. Read more

Previous Story
‘Iolani sprints past Roosevelt and into state boys basketball quarterfinals

Scroll Up