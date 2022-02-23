Oklahoma’s Alo set to become NCAA home run queen

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Oklahoma senior Jocelyn Alo is one home run away from becoming the NCAA Division I all-time career home run record-holder. Read more

The 2017 Campbell High alumna homered four times in two games on Saturday and added a two-run homer in an 8-0 win over Texas State on Sunday to give her 95 homers in her career, tying former Sooner Lauren Chamberlain for the record.

Alo will attempt to break the record at the Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic beginning Friday. The Sooners play two games that day, beginning with Big West member Cal State Fullerton at 10:30 a.m.

The No. 1-ranked Sooners are 10-0 this season after finishing 5-0 in the Houston Classic over the weekend.

Alo hit .600 (9-for-15) in five games with two walks, a double, five homers, 10 runs scored and 11 RBIs.

She tied the record in her 215th career game and has played fewer games than every other hitter in the top 10 on the all-time NCAA softball list.

Oklahoma has outscored its first 10 opponents 95-2 and still hasn’t given up an earned run.

Alo has seven of the team’s 25 homers this season and is hitting .500 (15-for-30) with 18 RBIs. Ten of her 15 hits are for extra bases.

UC Santa Barbara’s Wilcox earns conference honor

UC Santa Barbara junior outside hitter Ryan Wilcox, a 2018 Punahou alumnus, was named the Big West Offensive Player of the Week on Monday for the second time this season.

Wilcox, who is listed at 6 feet 2, led the sixth-ranked Gauchos with 27 kills in back-to-back wins over No. 13 Brigham Young over the weekend, hitting .315. He also averaged 1.43 digs and 1.29 blocks per set.

Wilcox led UCSB in kills for the sixth time this season with 11 in a sweep of the Cougars on Friday.

In a four-set win over BYU on Saturday, Wilcox put down the final two kills with the score tied 24-24 in the fourth set to finish with 15 while hitting .367. He also had four blocks and two aces in the match.