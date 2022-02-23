comscore Oklahoma’s Alo set to become NCAA home run queen | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Oklahoma’s Alo set to become NCAA home run queen

  • By Billy Hull bhull@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:07 p.m.
    Oklahoma’s Jocelyn Alo rounded the bases after hitting a homer against Florida State in the NCAA Women’s College World Series championship last June 10.

Oklahoma senior Jocelyn Alo is one home run away from becoming the NCAA Division I all-time career home run record-holder. Read more

