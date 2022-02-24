Climate change impact fee on rental cars proposed
- By Dan Nakaso dnakaso@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 10:44 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Travelers waited in line Wednesday at the Enterprise and National car rental lobbies at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport.
-
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Vehicles were parked Wednesday inside the Alamo car rental lot at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree