Hawaii News

Climate change impact fee on rental cars proposed

  • By Dan Nakaso dnakaso@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:44 p.m.
  Travelers waited in line Wednesday at the Enterprise and National car rental lobbies at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport.

    Travelers waited in line Wednesday at the Enterprise and National car rental lobbies at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport.

  Vehicles were parked Wednesday inside the Alamo car rental lot at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport.

    Vehicles were parked Wednesday inside the Alamo car rental lot at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport.

A plan to charge tourists a special rental car fee to offset their effect on climate change has been met with technical and philosophical pushback, along with support to have visitors pay more to help the environment. Read more

