comscore Council unianimously passes bill mandating permits for large underground storage tanks, in response to Red Hill | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Council unianimously passes bill mandating permits for large underground storage tanks, in response to Red Hill

  • By Ashley Mizuo and Sophie Cocke amizuo@staradvertiser.com scocke@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:50 p.m.
  • JAMM AQUINO/JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM A hydrant pumps ground water into four large filtration tanks in Pearl City.

  • JAMM AQUINO/JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Clean Harbors and Aecom employees monitor the process of pumping ground water into filtration tanks in Pearl City.

Residents of Pearl City Peninsula can resume drinking and cooking with their tap water, according to the Hawaii Department of Health, which on Wednesday lifted its drinking water advisory for the neighborhood. Read more

