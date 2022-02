Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Honolulu architecture firm AHL has announced the addition of four new employees:

>> Ash Agustin joins the firm as an interior designer working as part of the architectural team on federal projects. Previously, he worked as an interior design consultant and with Henderson Design Group as a senior interior designer.

>> Crystal Gray has been hired as a marketing coordinator. Before joining AHL, Gray was the founder and creative consultant with Gray Sea Studio in Rocky River, Ohio.

>> Dan Fabisiak will serve as a project manager and is currently overseeing the production and delivery of commercial projects. Most recently, he worked as an independent designer and was a project manager overseeing senior living projects.

>> Ishtar Lindshield has been hired as a payroll accountant. Previously, Lindshield worked at Ware Malcomb in Irvine, Calif., as a project accountant.

