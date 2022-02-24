comscore Victims of Kauai helicopter crash identified | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Victims of Kauai helicopter crash identified

  • By Rosemarie Bernardo rbernardo@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:01 p.m.
  • PENNY HAIDER VIA AP A Nov. 28 photo provided by Penny Haider shows Matthew Haider, a mechanic who was among four people who died in a helicopter crash off Kauai.

    PENNY HAIDER VIA AP

    A Nov. 28 photo provided by Penny Haider shows Matthew Haider, a mechanic who was among four people who died in a helicopter crash off Kauai.

Matthew Haider and fellow mechanic and aircrew member Erika Tevez-Valdez were remembered Wednesday as friends who had each other’s backs. Read more

Previous Story
Bill would establish 51% minimum for ‘Hawaii’ coffee

Scroll Up