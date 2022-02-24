University of Hawaii women’s basketball team remains atop Big West with win at CSU Bakersfield

Hawaii’s Daejah Phillips and Amy Atwell scored 19 points each to lead the Rainbow Wahine basketball team to a 75-61 win over Cal State Bakersfield today at the Icardo Center in Bakersfield, Calif.
UH guard Kelsie Imai added 11 points to help the first-place Rainbow Wahine (14-9, 10-3 Big West) to their fourth straight road win.
Phillips found her production inside while going 9-for-13 from the field. Atwell, the Big West’s leading scorer, provided scoring from the perimeter with four 3-pointers in a 7-for-12 shooting performance.
The Wahine went 9-for-20 from 3-point range and shot 54% from the field overall.
CSUB center Vanessa Austin led the Roadrunners (4-17, 3-9) with 17 points in their home finale. Jayden Eggleston added 10 points and 11 rebounds for CSUB.
CSUB took a 10-8 lead with 3:49 left in the first quarter, but Phillips converted a three-point play and Atwell followed with a 3-pointer and the Wahine led for the remainder of the game.
UH opened up a 56-35 lead on an Imai jumper early in the fourth quarter. The Roadrunners closed to 11 with 2:34 left, but the Wahine were able to maintain a double-digit lead through the finish.
UH guard Nae Nae Calhoun had five points, two assists and three steals before leaving the game with an injury with 2:23 left.
The Wahine close their final road trip of the regular season on Saturday at Cal Poly (3-18, 2-10).
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.