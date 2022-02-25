comscore Off the News: From pandemic to endemic | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Off the News

Off the News: From pandemic to endemic

  • Today
  • Updated 6:09 p.m.

It’s time to understand the word “endemic,” as it becomes a growing part of the conversation. What we’re in now with COVID-19 is a pandemic, a global outbreak with unpredictable and deadly consequences. A disease becomes endemic when it is better understood and controlled — no longer a public health emergency. It can still be deadly: HIV, tuberculosis and malaria are considered endemic in parts of the world. Read more

Previous Story
Column: Development details of Aloha Stadium district remain murky

Scroll Up