Off the News: From pandemic to endemic

It’s time to understand the word “endemic,” as it becomes a growing part of the conversation. What we’re in now with COVID-19 is a pandemic, a global outbreak with unpredictable and deadly consequences. A disease becomes endemic when it is better understood and controlled — no longer a public health emergency. It can still be deadly: HIV, tuberculosis and malaria are considered endemic in parts of the world.

COVID-19 will get there someday, most health experts say. But although it would be a downgrade, the thing to understand is that an endemic is forever.

A few fireworks bills still alive

For those who are tracking the fate of fireworks regulation ignited in the Legislature, a number of the bills are already fizzling. But at least three were still standing after the Senate Ways and Means Committee hearing on Thursday.

New drafts of Senate Bills 2185, 2923 and 3194 were passed out of committee, proposing changes to permit fees, fines and various efforts to ease enforcement.

This doesn’t signal that a major change will be enacted in the end, but there’s still reason to stay tuned.