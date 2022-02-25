Editorial | Off the News Off the News: From pandemic to endemic Today Updated 6:09 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! It’s time to understand the word “endemic,” as it becomes a growing part of the conversation. What we’re in now with COVID-19 is a pandemic, a global outbreak with unpredictable and deadly consequences. A disease becomes endemic when it is better understood and controlled — no longer a public health emergency. It can still be deadly: HIV, tuberculosis and malaria are considered endemic in parts of the world. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. It’s time to understand the word “endemic,” as it becomes a growing part of the conversation. What we’re in now with COVID-19 is a pandemic, a global outbreak with unpredictable and deadly consequences. A disease becomes endemic when it is better understood and controlled — no longer a public health emergency. It can still be deadly: HIV, tuberculosis and malaria are considered endemic in parts of the world. COVID-19 will get there someday, most health experts say. But although it would be a downgrade, the thing to understand is that an endemic is forever. A few fireworks bills still alive For those who are tracking the fate of fireworks regulation ignited in the Legislature, a number of the bills are already fizzling. But at least three were still standing after the Senate Ways and Means Committee hearing on Thursday. New drafts of Senate Bills 2185, 2923 and 3194 were passed out of committee, proposing changes to permit fees, fines and various efforts to ease enforcement. This doesn’t signal that a major change will be enacted in the end, but there’s still reason to stay tuned. Previous Story Column: Development details of Aloha Stadium district remain murky