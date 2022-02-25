comscore Environmental Protection Agency launching investigation into Navy’s Red Hill fuel facility | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Environmental Protection Agency launching investigation into Navy’s Red Hill fuel facility

  • By Sophie Cocke scocke@staradvertiser.com
  2022 FEBRUARY 24 CTY EPA HSA PHOTO BY CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Top U.S. Environmental Protection Agency officials hold a press conference at the Prince Jonah Kuhio Kalanianaole Federal Building about the Red Hill water crisis on Thursday, February 24, 2022. Pictured is EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan.

  CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Environmental Protection Agency Regional Administrator Martha Guzman, right, spoke about the Red Hill water crisis at Thursday's news conference at the Prince Jonah Kuhio Kalanianaole Federal Building. Also on hand were U.S. Rep. Ed Case, far left, U.S. Sen. Mazie Hirono and EPA Administrator Michael Regan.

The head of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced Thursday that he’s launching an investigation into the Navy’s Red Hill fuel facility, telling reporters gathered in downtown Honolulu that it’s important the agency plays “its strong, independent role” in upholding environmental laws and regulations. Read more

