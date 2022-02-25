comscore Hawaii holds onto mask mandate as loosened U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance looms | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii holds onto mask mandate as loosened U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance looms

  • By Nina Wu nwu@staradvertiser.com
  GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM Hawaii keeps indoor mask mandate in place as federal rules are likely to loosen.

    Hawaii keeps indoor mask mandate in place as federal rules are likely to loosen.

To mask or not to mask? As daily coronavirus cases in Hawaii and nationwide continue to trend down, the debate over mask mandates has become a hot- button issue, particularly in the Aloha State, the last holdout with a statewide indoor mask mandate in place and no announcements on when it will end. Read more

