Kokua Line: How can we get Pensacola Street bike lane posts fixed?

Question: Some posts in the Pensa­cola Street bike lane are leaning over, like they were hit by a car or something. I ended up getting off my bike and bending them back up so they didn’t obstruct bike traffic, but I doubt they’ll stay upright. This is mauka of King Street. How do we report this?

Answer: Regular maintenance in that part of the Pensacola Street two-way protected bike lane is scheduled for Saturday, so the problem should be fixed shortly.

Volunteers from the Hawaii chapter of the American Public Works Association are scheduled to remove and replace damaged traffic delineators — which in this case are posts serving as barriers between a bike lane and a vehicle lane — along the Pensacola Street bike lane between Lunalilo and South King streets. They’ll be working from 6:30 to 7:30 a.m. as part of the city’s Malama o ka ‘Aina community volunteer program, which is run by the Department of Facility Maintenance’s Division of Road Maintenance, a news release said. Others interested in volunteering may call DRM at 808-768-3606.

The Pensacola Street protected bike lane extends from Wilder Avenue to Ka­piolani Boulevard, according to the DTS website. Although traffic delineators on only a portion of the lane are scheduled for replacement Saturday, they include damaged ones in the section you observed.

Q: Regarding personalized license plates, can you order those online, or do you have to go to a satellite city hall?

A: You can order them online if you have an email address and the personalized plate is for a vehicle you already have registered in Honolulu County or you are purchasing the personalized plates as a gift for someone whose vehicle is registered in Honolulu County, according to the county’s website, honolulu.gov. You can find more information there.

Q: Must I register for Hawaii’s (Safe Travels) program if I have CLEAR?

A: Yes, if you are a domestic airline passenger entering Hawaii while the Safe Travels program is in effect. Passengers with digital health passes such as AZOVA, CLEAR and CommonPass still have to create a Safe Travels account online and link or otherwise provide information there. For information, see hawaiicovid19.com/travel.

DMV kiosk fees

Starting Tuesday, it will cost $1 more to renew a vehicle registration at a DMV Now kiosk, as the convenience fee per transaction rises to $4 from $3, Honolulu County’s Department of Customer Services said. The convenience fee is on top of the 2.5% credit/debit card fee to use one of the self-service kiosks, which are at five Safeway stores and one Foodland on Oahu. The kiosks are especially popular “during the last week of the month when online and mail-in renewals, which require a minimum of two weeks to process, are no longer an option before the registration expires,” the department said in a news release. Renewing in person at a satellite city hall is a fourth option.

The kiosks can handle renewals up to 10 months past the registration’s expiration date; a $16 late fee is added. For locations and more information, see honolulu.gov/csd.

Mahalo

I just wanted to call attention to the great job our city and county refuse collectors do in going above and beyond to make sure rubbish, including bulky pickup, has been collected in our neighborhoods. I am especially grateful for the crew picking up the trash at the Punahou/Dominis No. 5 bus stop in front of the Lutheran church. They do a stellar job disposing of large trash bags obviously dumped by others, which are not just the common, regular bus stop type of trash. Thank you. We take for granted that there is regular refuse pickup without fail. A big shout-out to them! — A Makiki resident

