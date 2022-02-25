comscore Kokua Line: How can we get Pensacola Street bike lane posts fixed? | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News | Kokua Line

Kokua Line: How can we get Pensacola Street bike lane posts fixed?

  • By Christine Donnelly cdonnelly@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:57 p.m.

Question: Some posts in the Pensa­cola Street bike lane are leaning over, like they were hit by a car or something. I ended up getting off my bike and bending them back up so they didn’t obstruct bike traffic, but I doubt they’ll stay upright. This is mauka of King Street. How do we report this? Read more

