comscore New state district maps challenged in court | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

New state district maps challenged in court

  • By Ashley Mizuo amizuo@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:12 p.m.

The Hawaii Supreme Court on Thursday ordered the state Office of Elections to withhold issuing candidate nomination papers for the 2022 election while it considers a legal challenge to new redistricting maps for state legislative districts. Read more

