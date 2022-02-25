comscore Rearview Mirror: There’s no shortage of celebrity sightings in Hawaii | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Rearview Mirror: There’s no shortage of celebrity sightings in Hawaii

  • By Bob Sigall, Special to the Star-Advertiser
  • Today
  • Updated 11:18 p.m.
  • COURTESY KATHLEEN SATTLER Kathleen Sattler’s blue Thunderbird was used in an episode of “Magnum, P.I.” Afterward, she managed to get a photo of Tom Selleck in front of the car with her.

    Kathleen Sattler’s blue Thunderbird was used in an episode of “Magnum, P.I.” Afterward, she managed to get a photo of Tom Selleck in front of the car with her.

  • COURTESY MARGARET GAMMON

  • STAR-ADVERTISER Bing Crosby, above, spent a lot of time in Hawaii and golfed with Frank Churchill on Kauai. At left, Margaret Gammon attended a White House dinner in 1970 during the Nixon administration and came away with this autographed menu.

    Bing Crosby, above, spent a lot of time in Hawaii and golfed with Frank Churchill on Kauai. At left, Margaret Gammon attended a White House dinner in 1970 during the Nixon administration and came away with this autographed menu.

Readers continue to share their interesting encounters with the rich and famous. Here are a few more of their stories. Read more

