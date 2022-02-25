comscore Hawaii Beat: University of Hawaii softball edges Montana in home opener | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Beat | Sports

Hawaii Beat: University of Hawaii softball edges Montana in home opener

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 11:24 p.m.

Hawaii’s middle infielders and an all-freshman battery powered the Rainbow Wahine softball team to a 7-5 win over Montana in its home opener on Thursday at Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium. Read more

