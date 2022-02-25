Hawaii Beat: University of Hawaii softball edges Montana in home opener

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Hawaii’s middle infielders and an all-freshman battery powered the Rainbow Wahine softball team to a 7-5 win over Montana in its home opener on Thursday at Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium. Read more

UH shortstop Nawai Kaupe led off the bottom of the first inning with a home run to center field and second baseman Maya Nakamura went 3-for-3 and drove in four runs to lead the Wahine in their opening game of the Outrigger Hawaii Invitational.

Nakamura’s three-run single in the bottom of the second gave UH a 5-1 lead, but Montana center fielder Julie Phelps launched a tying grand slam in the top of the third.

The Wahine reclaimed the lead in the bottom of the inning when freshman pitcher Chloe Borges doubled to right field and catcher Izabella Martinez followed with a single into left field to drive in pinch runner Piper Neri.

Nakamura added to the lead by driving in Kaupe with a two-out single in the bottom of the sixth.

After giving up the grand slam, Borges (1-2) allowed just two more baserunners and retired the last seven hitters in order to earn her first collegiate win. The right-hander closed the game with her third strikeout.

The Wahine (2-4) face Abilene Christian today at 5 p.m. and North Dakota at 7 p.m. The tournament concludes with bracket play on Saturday.