Baldwin bigs too much for Kailua in state basketball

For 11 minutes, all was well in the land of Surfriders.

Then, the giants of Wailuku town destroyed those dreams. Six-foot-7 bookends Hudson Yarbrough poured in 22 points and Quintan Akaka glided and soared for 13 points, 15 rebounds, two blocks and two steals as MIL champion Baldwin rallied from a 13-point deficit for a 60-57 win over OIA runner-up Kailua on Thursday night at Moanalua High School gym.

Baldwin (9-4 overall) advanced to the semifinal round of the Heide & Cook/HHSAA Boys Basketball State Championships. The Bears will meet Saint Louis today at Moanalua.

Down 17-4, the Bears didn’t panic.

“We were down against Kamehameha-Maui,” Yarbrough said of last week’s MIL championship game. “Today, we were losing the ball. We were kind of nervous. Coach (Cody Tesoro) said to stick together. Always stick together.”

Yarbrough shot 5-for-10 from the field but came through with six free throws in a row during the fourth quarter while Baldwin tried to protect a 14-point lead. Akaka, also a senior, missed his first four shots of the game, but was instrumental with defense, rebounds, running the fast break and finishing in the paint.

Avery Pauole, a 6-6 junior, added nine points and nine rebounds.

Jonny Philbrick led Kailua (12-2) with 15 hard-earned points. Reece Matsukawa added 11, but the Bears’ game plan to smother the two scoring guards worked almost to perfection. Philbrick shot 4-for-14 from the field and Matsukawa was 4-for-9. Baldwin used triangle-and-2 and box-and-1 defenses to thwart Kailua.

Ethan Kunz had 10 points and six rebounds, and 6-4 sophomore center Noa Donnelly finished with eight points, 13 boards and three blocks, but Kailua missed him dearly when he went down with a bruise on his knee in the second quarter.

“They got second shots and that charley horse really affected him. Baldwin’s size is so dominating,” Kailua coach Walter Marciel said. “Our success was on pushing the ball and pressing, making them feel uncomfortable, but in the halfcourt game, they got their second shots.”

Kailua had already raced and pressed its way to a 17-4 lead on the Bears. When Donnelly drove for a layup on a fast break and bumped knees with a defender, he stayed down for a few minutes. Kailua’s 23-15 lead did not hold.

Baldwin solved the press and Kailua’s 2-3 matchup zone. The Bears went on a 35-11 run. They took a 30-28 lead before the half on a 3-point bank shot by Trotter Apo, then got a three-point play from Pauole and two buckets by Yarbrough, who has a smooth mid-range jumper, to begin the third quarter.

Kailua was down 50-36 early in the fourth quarter and slowly chipped into the lead. Matsukawa, Japheth Lilo, Elijah Stietzel and Philbrick connected for 3-pointers, bringing the Surfriders within 56-50 with less than two minutes to play.

But Donnelly, still wobbly from his ailing knee, missed two foul shots and the Surfriders couldn’t regain momentum. Philbrick’s 3 at the buzzer provided the final three-point margin.

“I’m proud of my team and what they’ve done this year,” Marciel said.

‘Iolani 57, Hilo 21

JJ Mandaquit had a game-high 19 points and Aaron Claytor added 11 points for the Raiders, who advance to the semifinals for the sixth time in the past eight tournaments.

Kaimana Lau Kong added five points and 11 rebounds for ‘Iolani (15-6), which is looking for its first state title since 2016.

Mandaquit added three assists and three steals to eliminate the Vikings (8-2), who last won the state championship in 2000, when Mandaquit’s father, Jason, was the state player of the year for Hilo.

Mililani 49, Maryknoll 43

Dylan Flanders had 11 points and Jackson Mayo added eight points and 11 rebounds to lead the Trojans over the Spartans, who have won the past two Division I state titles.

Flanders hit three big 3-pointers for Mililani (16-1), which held Maryknoll (11-7) to 10 points in the first half.

Justin Yap was the only player in double figures with 16 points for Maryknoll, which shot 30.4 percent (14-for-46) from the field.

Division II

Maui Prep 75, Kapaa 50

Drew Triplett and Dylan Falk led three Na Pueo players in double figures with 18 points to help No. 5 seed Maui Prep to a win in its first-ever appearance in the state tournament.

Triplett added eight assists and seven rebounds and Jimmy Falk had 12 points for Maui Prep (15-0).

Kala Rall had a game-high 20 points and shot 6-for-10 from the 3-point line to lead the fourth-seeded Warriors (9-1). Solomone Malafu, an All-State first-team linebacker for Kapaa, had 11 points, 10 rebounds, three steals and two blocks.

Hawaii Baptist 54, Seabury Hall 39

Austin Fujikawa finished with 12 points, eight rebounds, three blocks and two steals to lead the Eagles (14-3) over the Spartans (8-5).

Jordon Qin scored 11 points in 12 minutes off the bench and Eli Shibuya added 10 points for HBA, which is playing in its first state tournament since losing in the semifinals in 2015.

James Judge led Seabury Hall with 16 points and 14 rebounds.

Kaimuki 74, Le Jardin 61

Jeremiah White scored a game-high 26 points and Malu Cleveland chipped in 17 points, six rebounds, six assists and five steals to lead the OIA Bulldogs (12-4) over the ILH’s Bulldogs (12-5).

Rashawn Fritz-Betiru added 12 points and Kesykil Renton had 11 for Kaimuki, which is making its first appearance in the Division II state tournament. It will play Hawaii Baptist in tonight’s second semifinal at Kalani.

Kai Kim Han led Le Jardin wit 17 points and four steals.

Kohala 60, Waipahu 45

O’shen Cazimero scored 31 points on 10-for-16 shooting and added nine rebounds, six steals and three assists to lead the Cowboys (10-0) over the Marauders (5-8).

La’akea Kauka added 21 points and five steals for the defending champion Cowboys, who will play Maui Prep in tonight’s first semifinal at 5 at Kalani.

Jacob Galisa finished with 14 points and seven rebounds to lead Waipahu in the loss.