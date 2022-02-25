comscore Baldwin bigs too much for Kailua in state basketball | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Baldwin bigs too much for Kailua in state basketball

  By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:33 p.m.

For 11 minutes, all was well in the land of Surfriders. Then, the giants of Wailuku town destroyed those dreams. Six-foot-7 bookends Hudson Yarbrough poured in 22 points and Quintan Akaka glided and soared for 13 points, 15 rebounds, two blocks and two steals as MIL champion Baldwin rallied from a 13-point deficit for a 60-57 win over OIA runner-up Kailua on Thursday night at Moanalua High School gym. Read more

