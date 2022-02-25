comscore Hawaii basketball team rally late to beat Cal Poly | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii basketball team rally late to beat Cal Poly

  • By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:46 p.m.
  Hawaii's Justus Jackson drove down the court past Cal Poly's Camren Pierce during the first half on Thursday.

    Hawaii’s Justus Jackson drove down the court past Cal Poly’s Camren Pierce during the first half on Thursday.

Down players and down on the SimpliFi Arena jumbo scoreboard, the University of Hawaii men’s basketball team willed its way to Thursday night’s 63-54 victory over Cal Poly. Read more

