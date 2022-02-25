Scoreboard – Feb. 25, 2022

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

CALENDAR

Today

BASEBALL

PacWest: Hawaii Hilo vs. Hawaii Pacific, 5:30 p.m., at Hans L’Orange Park.

BASKETBALL

PacWest men: Chaminade at Hawaii Hilo, 7:30 p.m., at Afook-Chinen Civic Auditorium.

PacWest women: Chaminade at Hawaii Hilo, 5 p.m., at Afook-Chinen Civic Auditorium.

HHSAA Division I Boys: Semifinals, Baldwin vs. Saint Louis, 5 p.m.; ‘Iolani vs. Mililani, 7 p.m. at Moanalua. Fifth-place semifinals, Kailua vs. Kahuku, 5 p.m., Hilo vs. Maryknoll, 7 p.m at McKinley.

HHSAA Division II Boys: Semifinals, Maui Prep vs. Kohala, 5 p.m.; Hawaii Baptist vs. Kaimuki, 7 p.m. at Kalani. Kapaa vs. Waipahu, 5 p.m., Seabury Hall vs. Le Jardin, 7 p.m at Kaimuki.

SOCCER

HHSAA Division I Girls: Fifth-place semifinals, KS-Maui vs. Campbell, 3 p.m., at Field #15; Hilo vs. King Kekaulike, 3 p.m. at Field #16. Semifinals, Mililani vs. Punahou, 5 p.m.; Kamehameha vs. Waiakea, 7 p.m., games at Radford.

HHSAA Division II Girls: Fifth-place semifinals, Kalaheo vs. Mid-Pacific, 3 p.m. at Field #6.; Waimea vs Leilehua, 3 p.m., Field #7. Semifinals, Pac-Five vs Kapaa, 1 p.m.; Kauai vs. KS-Hawaii, 3 p.m., games at Waipio Stadium

SOFTBALL

Big West: College: Hawaii Invitational, Montana vs. Abilene Christian, noon; Montana vs. North Dakota, 2:30 p.m.; Abilene Christian vs. Hawaii, 5 p.m.; North Dakota vs. Hawaii, 7 p.m. Games at Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium.

SATURDAY

BASEBALL

PacWest: Hawaii Hilo vs. Hawaii Pacific (DH), 2 p.m., at Hans L’Orange Park.

BASKETBALL

Big West men: CSU Bakersfield at Hawaii, 7 p.m., at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

HHSAA Division I Boys: Fifth place game, 9 a.m.; third-place game, 1 p.m.; championship, 7 p.m.; games at Neil Blaisdell Center.

HHSAA Division II Boys: Fifth place game, 11 a.m.; third-place game, 3 p.m.; championship, 5 p.m.; games at Neil Blaisdell Center.

SOCCER

HHSAA Division I Girls: Seabury Hall vs. Nanakuli, 3 p.m. at Field #16; third-place game, 3 p.m., at Field #15; championship, 7 p.m. at Radford.

HHSAA Division II Girls: Consolation finals, 1 p.m. at Field #17; fifth-place game, 1 p.m. at Field #15; third-place game, 1 p.m., at Field #16; championship, 5 p.m. at Radford.

SOFTBALL

College: Hawaii Invitational, No. 3 seed vs. No. 2 seed, 10 a.m.; No. 4 seed vs. No. 1 seed, noon; No. 3 seed/No. 2 seed loser vs. No. 4 seed/No. 1 seed loser, 2 p.m.; No. 3 seed/No. 2 seed winner vs. No. 4 seed/No. 1 seed winner, 4 p.m. Games at Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium.

College: PacWest, doubleheader, Hawaii Hilo vs. Hawaii Pacific, noon at Howard A. Okita Field.

SUNDAY

BASEBALL

College: Hawaii Hilo vs. Hawaii Pacific (DH), noon, at Hans L’Orange Park.

BASKETBALL

PacWest men: Chaminade at Hawaii Pacific, 3 p.m., at The Shark Tank.

PacWest women: Chaminade at Hawaii Pacific, 1 p.m., at The Shark Tank.

SOFTBALL

College: PacWest, doubleheader, Hawaii Hilo vs. Chaminade, noon at TBD.

Softball

Makua Ali‘i

Wednesday

Fat Katz 26, Waipio 20

Firehouse 14, Islanders 2

Xpress 15, Na Kahuna 14

Hawaiians 25, Lokahi 16

Aikane 19, Yankees 1

Go Deep 10, Sportsmen 9

Bad Company 13, Golden Eagles 10

Action 17, Zen 6

Makules 16, Na Pueo 4

Ho’O Ikaika 15, P.H. Shipyard 3

Hui Ohana 23, Hikina 9