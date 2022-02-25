Scoreboard | Sports Scoreboard – Feb. 25, 2022 Today Updated 10:27 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! The Star-Advertiser welcomes results of most events. Contact us promptly after games to ensure coverage. >> Call: 529-4321 / 529-4322. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. CALENDAR Today BASEBALL PacWest: Hawaii Hilo vs. Hawaii Pacific, 5:30 p.m., at Hans L’Orange Park. BASKETBALL PacWest men: Chaminade at Hawaii Hilo, 7:30 p.m., at Afook-Chinen Civic Auditorium. PacWest women: Chaminade at Hawaii Hilo, 5 p.m., at Afook-Chinen Civic Auditorium. HHSAA Division I Boys: Semifinals, Baldwin vs. Saint Louis, 5 p.m.; ‘Iolani vs. Mililani, 7 p.m. at Moanalua. Fifth-place semifinals, Kailua vs. Kahuku, 5 p.m., Hilo vs. Maryknoll, 7 p.m at McKinley. HHSAA Division II Boys: Semifinals, Maui Prep vs. Kohala, 5 p.m.; Hawaii Baptist vs. Kaimuki, 7 p.m. at Kalani. Kapaa vs. Waipahu, 5 p.m., Seabury Hall vs. Le Jardin, 7 p.m at Kaimuki. SOCCER HHSAA Division I Girls: Fifth-place semifinals, KS-Maui vs. Campbell, 3 p.m., at Field #15; Hilo vs. King Kekaulike, 3 p.m. at Field #16. Semifinals, Mililani vs. Punahou, 5 p.m.; Kamehameha vs. Waiakea, 7 p.m., games at Radford. HHSAA Division II Girls: Fifth-place semifinals, Kalaheo vs. Mid-Pacific, 3 p.m. at Field #6.; Waimea vs Leilehua, 3 p.m., Field #7. Semifinals, Pac-Five vs Kapaa, 1 p.m.; Kauai vs. KS-Hawaii, 3 p.m., games at Waipio Stadium SOFTBALL Big West: College: Hawaii Invitational, Montana vs. Abilene Christian, noon; Montana vs. North Dakota, 2:30 p.m.; Abilene Christian vs. Hawaii, 5 p.m.; North Dakota vs. Hawaii, 7 p.m. Games at Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium. SATURDAY BASEBALL PacWest: Hawaii Hilo vs. Hawaii Pacific (DH), 2 p.m., at Hans L’Orange Park. BASKETBALL Big West men: CSU Bakersfield at Hawaii, 7 p.m., at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. HHSAA Division I Boys: Fifth place game, 9 a.m.; third-place game, 1 p.m.; championship, 7 p.m.; games at Neil Blaisdell Center. HHSAA Division II Boys: Fifth place game, 11 a.m.; third-place game, 3 p.m.; championship, 5 p.m.; games at Neil Blaisdell Center. SOCCER HHSAA Division I Girls: Seabury Hall vs. Nanakuli, 3 p.m. at Field #16; third-place game, 3 p.m., at Field #15; championship, 7 p.m. at Radford. HHSAA Division II Girls: Consolation finals, 1 p.m. at Field #17; fifth-place game, 1 p.m. at Field #15; third-place game, 1 p.m., at Field #16; championship, 5 p.m. at Radford. SOFTBALL College: Hawaii Invitational, No. 3 seed vs. No. 2 seed, 10 a.m.; No. 4 seed vs. No. 1 seed, noon; No. 3 seed/No. 2 seed loser vs. No. 4 seed/No. 1 seed loser, 2 p.m.; No. 3 seed/No. 2 seed winner vs. No. 4 seed/No. 1 seed winner, 4 p.m. Games at Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium. College: PacWest, doubleheader, Hawaii Hilo vs. Hawaii Pacific, noon at Howard A. Okita Field. SUNDAY BASEBALL College: Hawaii Hilo vs. Hawaii Pacific (DH), noon, at Hans L’Orange Park. BASKETBALL PacWest men: Chaminade at Hawaii Pacific, 3 p.m., at The Shark Tank. PacWest women: Chaminade at Hawaii Pacific, 1 p.m., at The Shark Tank. SOFTBALL College: PacWest, doubleheader, Hawaii Hilo vs. Chaminade, noon at TBD. Softball Makua Ali‘i Wednesday Fat Katz 26, Waipio 20 Firehouse 14, Islanders 2 Xpress 15, Na Kahuna 14 Hawaiians 25, Lokahi 16 Aikane 19, Yankees 1 Go Deep 10, Sportsmen 9 Bad Company 13, Golden Eagles 10 Action 17, Zen 6 Makules 16, Na Pueo 4 Ho’O Ikaika 15, P.H. Shipyard 3 Hui Ohana 23, Hikina 9 Previous Story Kamehameha girls soccer makes history repeat to advance to state semifinals Next Story Television and radio - Feb. 25, 2022