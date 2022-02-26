Corrections: 2/26

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

>> Jai T. Troche, 28, was arraigned Thursday on charges of allegedly sexually assaulting a 9-year-old girl in Kaneohe. A B2 Newswatch brief published Friday inaccurately reported the victim’s age.

>> Wailua Golf Course was misidentified in Rearview Mirror on Page B5 in Friday’s edition.