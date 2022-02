Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

What’s that saying about it’s an ill wind that doesn’t blow some good? Read more

Rising gasoline prices could lead to cleaner air

What’s that saying about it’s an ill wind that doesn’t blow some good? Well, maybe with the price per gallon of gas high and going higher, people will be less likely to buy as much gas as they used to. Less gas in the tank means fewer miles to travel. And fewer miles traveled means less pollutants in the air.

And the hybrids and electric cars weren’t going to take gas anyway.

Wendy Pollitt

Kaneohe

What is happening to our country?

The two questions we should be asking ourselves: What was I doing while the country that I loved became fascist? What was I doing while the planet that I call home perished from global warming caused by consuming hydrocarbons?

Robert Woliver

Kaneohe

Convert Red Hill facility for hydroelectric power

After the Red Hill fuel facility is decommissioned, perhaps the infrastructure could be used as the base for pumped hydroelectric power storage and generation.

Since water is the storage medium, it should be safe above the aquifer.

Irv Miyamoto

Aiea

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite 210 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), 529-4750 (fax), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter