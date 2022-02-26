comscore Bill to create Hawaii LGBTQ+ Commission advances | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Bill to create Hawaii LGBTQ+ Commission advances

  • By Dan Nakaso dnakaso@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:47 a.m.

A bill that would create a state Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer Plus Commission was passed Thursday out of the state Senate Ways and Means Committee. Read more

Hawaii holds onto mask mandate as loosened CDC guidance arrives

