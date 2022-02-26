comscore Community celebrates Hawaiian Language Month | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Community celebrates Hawaiian Language Month

  • By Jayna Omaye jomaye@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:47 a.m.
  • COURTESY KULANIAKEA Kulaniakea is a nonprofit that offers preschool and toddler programs focused on Indigenous ways of learning. Above, students and a teacher aboard the Hokule‘a in 2019.

    Kulaniakea is a nonprofit that offers preschool and toddler programs focused on Indigenous ways of learning. Above, students and a teacher aboard the Hokule‘a in 2019.

  • COURTESY JACOB CHINN In 2019, Kahanuola Solatorio, left, founded E Ho‘opili Mai, a series of lessons and social media posts about ‘olelo Hawai‘i and the Hawaiian culture. His mom, Cappy Solatorio, has become his “No. 1 student” and is often featured in his videos.

    In 2019, Kahanuola Solatorio, left, founded E Ho‘opili Mai, a series of lessons and social media posts about ‘olelo Hawai‘i and the Hawaiian culture. His mom, Cappy Solatorio, has become his “No. 1 student” and is often featured in his videos.

  • COURTESY ALLY FRANCO / KA ‘IWA HO‘OLA‘I Ka ‘Iwa Ho‘ola‘i traveled to Disneyland this month to share ‘olelo Hawai‘i with the world and to create spaces where Hawaiian isn’t typically heard.

    Ka ‘Iwa Ho‘ola‘i traveled to Disneyland this month to share ‘olelo Hawai‘i with the world and to create spaces where Hawaiian isn’t typically heard.

February is Hawaiian Language Month, or Mahina ‘Olelo Hawai‘i. Several community leaders — including Naehu, who is part of a more recent movement of people and organizations continuing to grow ‘olelo Hawai‘i — say that while it’s important to bring more awareness during February, Hawaiian should be celebrated and spoken beyond that. Read more

