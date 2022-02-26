Principal must be reinstated at Hawaii School for the Deaf and the Blind, arbitrator says
By Esme M. Infante einfante@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 12:48 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
STAR-ADVERTISER FILE
The Hawaii School for the Deaf and the Blind is an American Sign Language- English bilingual school on Leahi Avenue in Kapahulu with 58 students in kindergarten through 12th grade, according to the DOE website.
COURTESY ANGEL RAMOS
Angel Ramos said he learned Friday of the arbitrator’s decision, and believes he will return to the job next week.