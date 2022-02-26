comscore Principal must be reinstated at Hawaii School for the Deaf and the Blind, arbitrator says | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Principal must be reinstated at Hawaii School for the Deaf and the Blind, arbitrator says

  • By Esme M. Infante einfante@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:48 a.m.
  • STAR-ADVERTISER FILE The Hawaii School for the Deaf and the Blind is an American Sign Language- English bilingual school on Leahi Avenue in Kapahulu with 58 students in kindergarten through 12th grade, according to the DOE website.

  • COURTESY ANGEL RAMOS Angel Ramos said he learned Friday of the arbitrator’s decision, and believes he will return to the job next week.

A state arbitrator has ordered that Angel Ramos, a former principal of the Hawaii School for the Deaf and the Blind, must be reinstated to his job after having been demoted and transferred away in 2019 by the state Department of Education. Read more

