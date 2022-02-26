comscore Rainbow Wahine split softball twinbill | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Rainbow Wahine split softball twinbill

  By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:46 a.m.

Hawaii’s Maya Nakamura extended her hot start and freshman Chloe Borges earned her second straight complete-game victory in the Rainbow Wahine softball team’s 3-1 win over North Dakota in the Outrigger Hawaii Invitational on Friday. Read more

