Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Malu Cleveland had 18 points and 14 rebounds and Kesykil Renton added 16 points as Kaimuki defeated Hawaii Baptist, 72-59, Friday at Kalani gym to advance to the final of the state boys basketball Division II championship. Read more

Malu Cleveland had 18 points and 14 rebounds and Kesykil Renton added 16 points as Kaimuki defeated Hawaii Baptist, 72-59, Friday at Kalani gym to advance to the final of the state boys basketball Division II championship. Kaimuki (13-4) will play Maui Prep Academy for the title today at the Blaisdell Arena.

Daysen Lupica and Jeremiah White each added 12 for the Bulldogs, who shot 31 of 54 (57 percent), including 7-for-14 from 3. The Eagles shot 23 of 56 (41 percent), including 6-for-19 from behind the arc.

The Bulldogs roared to a 23-9 first quarter lead and held off the Eagles. The teams played evenly after that, with each team scoring 16 in the second quarter and 17 in the fourth.

Eli Shibuya led Hawaii Baptist (14-4) with 17 points, followed by Austin Fujikawa with 15 and Gabriel McTee with 13.

Maui Prep Academy 65, Kohala 46

Drew Triplett scored 24 points and grabbed seven rebounds and three other Na Pueo players scored in double figures in running past the Cowboys.

Dylan Falk added 14 points, Jimmy Falk added 11 points and eight rebounds and Levi Basurto tallied 10 for Maui Prep Academy (16-0).

Triplett hit 10 of 17 field goal attempts while Dylan Falk was 6-for-7 and Jimmy Falk 5-for-8 as Na Pueo hit 28 of their 44 attempts (64 percent). Maui Prep also outrebounded Kohala 33-22.

Na Pueo soared past the Cowboys 21-10 in the first quarter and cruised after that.

O’shen Cazimero scored 26 points on 11-for-23 shooting but just 1-for-8 from 3. La’akea Kauka added 12 for the Cowboys (10-1).

—

STATE BOYS BASKETBALL

DIVISION I

Friday

Fifth-place semifinals

At McKinley

Kahuku 53, Kailua 38

Maryknoll 53, Hilo 29

Semifinals

At Moanalua

Saint Louis 40, Baldwin 32

Mililani 45, ’Iolani 39, OT

Today

At Blaisdell Arena

Fifth place

Kahuku vs. Maryknoll, 9 a.m.

Third place

Baldwin vs. ‘Iolani, 1 p.m.

Championship

Saint Louis vs. Mililani, 7 p.m.

DIVISION II

Friday

Fifth-place semifinals

At Kaimuki

Kapaa 66, Waipahu 59, 2OT

Le Jardin 62, Seabury 54, OT

Semifinals

At Kalani

Maui Prep 65, Kohala 46

Kaimuki 72, Hawaii Baptist 59

Today

At Blaisdell Arena

Fifth place

Kapaa vs. Le Jardin, 11 a.m.

Third place

Kohala vs. Hawaii Baptist, 3 p.m.

Championship

Maui Prep vs. Kaimuki, 5 p.m